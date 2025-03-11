Hyderabad, Mar 11 (PTI) Ruling Congress leaders in Telangana on Tuesday urged Legislative Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar to withdraw the salary of opposition leader K Chandrasekhar Rao as he has not been attending the Assembly sessions.

Congress Corporator in Hyderabad Daripally Raja Shekar Reddy and other leaders submitted a memorandum to the Speaker requesting "withdrawal of the salary" of Rao.

The budget session of the legislature would commence on Wednesday.

The Congress leaders said the taxpayers contribute to the salaries of elected representatives, including that of the Leader of Opposition, with the expectation that they will perform their duties diligently for the betterment of the state and its people.

"However, it has come to our attention that K Chandrasekhar Rao has consistently failed to attend the legislative sessions or participate in the functioning of the Assembly, thus neglecting his responsibilities as the Leader of Opposition," they said.

The Congress leaders urged the Speaker to reconsider the payment of salary to K Chadrasekhar Rao "until he fulfils his duties and responsibilities as the Leader of Opposition".

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders have often attacked Rao, also known as KCR, for not attending the Assembly sessions since the Congress government assumed office in December, 2023.

