New Delhi, November 24: Ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, Congress has scheduled a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group on November 25.

The meeting will take place at the residence of Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in the national capital.

The agenda of the meeting is to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29.

