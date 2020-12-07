Cuttack, Dec 7 (PTI) A Congress MLA of Odisha on Monday served a legal notice to BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and threatened criminal defamation against him if he does not immediately apologise publicly for allegedly tarnishing the legislator's image.

The Barabati-Cuttack Congress MLA Md Moquim sent the legal notice through Supreme Court advocate Shashwat Singh.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Latest Update: Bharat Biotech Seeks Emergency Use Authorisation For Covaxin.

Patra had reportedly told a section of the media on December 1 that all the nine Congress MLAs of Odisha had appropriated money from the ruling BJD to maintain silence in the sensational kidnap and murder of a minor girl of Nayagarh district and to support BJD minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, who is alleged to be giving protection to the accused in the case.

Patra was not immediately available for comment. PTI

Also Read | Award Winners Not Patriots, Got Honours by Abusing ‘Bharat Mata’, Says Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)