Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) Congress leader Ganesh Ghogra sent his resignation as an MLA to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, a day after a case was registered against him for creating ruckus in Dungarpur district, official sources said.

Such resignation letters need to be submitted to the assembly Speaker. Ghogra, however, has addressed it to Gehlot, marking a copy to Speaker C P Joshi.

Also Read | #WATCH Flood Situation in Kampur Area Under Raha Assembly Constituency in Assam’s Nagaon … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

In his resignation letter, Ghogra said that despite being a ruling party MLA and the Youth Congress' state president, he was being neglected and his voice was being suppressed by local administration and officers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)