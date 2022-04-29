New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday appointed Congress MP from Bihar Akhilesh Prasad Singh as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Subordinate Legislation.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat issued a notification order for the appointment of Singh as Chairman of the committee.

The Committee on Subordinate Legislation examines bills that seek to delegate powers to make rules and regulations or amend earlier laws that delegate the powers of Parliament to another authority.

The Committee also scrutinises and reports to the Rajya Sabha whether the rules, regulations, by-laws, etc conferred by Constitution or delegated by Parliament are being properly exercised.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh replaces his party colleague Pratap Singh Bajwa as Chairman of the Standing Committee. (ANI)

