Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) Satinder Kaur Kahlon, mother of Congress MP Preneet Kaur, passed away after prolonged illness here on Sunday.

Satinder Kaur was 96.

She was the wife of former Punjab Chief Secretary late Gyan Singh Kahlon and also the mother-in-law of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

She is survived by Preneet Kaur (MP), along with son Himmet Singh Kahlon and another daughter Geetinder Kaur.

"It is with great sorrow that I inform about the demise of my mother Sardarni Satinder Kaur Kahlon. In the view of current pandemic situation, we request you all to pray for peace to her soul from your homes," tweeted Preneet Kaur.

"Deeply pained and saddened at the passing of my mother-in-law Sardarni Satinder Kaur Kahlon ji. A pious soul who always wished well for all," said Amarinder Singh in a tweet.

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore laid a wreath at the Sector 5 residence of the deceased and shared his heartfelt sympathy with the members of the bereaved family, according to a government release.

The mortal remains of Satinder Kaur were consigned to flames at the electric crematorium here.

Besides the chief minister and other members of the family, Amarinder's brother-in-law, president Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and former MP Simranjit Singh Mann, was present at the crematorium.

Among others who joined the bereaved family at the crematorium were MP Manish Tewari, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar , MLAs Hardyal Kamboj and Rajinder Singh, as well as senior officials.

