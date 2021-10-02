New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday named Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as a senior observer for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next year.

Baghel, who had played a crucial role in the run up to the Assam assembly polls with his team carrying out extensive booth training of party workers, has in the past discussed the preparations for the elections in UP with Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Also Read | Mumbai: Elderly Man Sentenced to 20 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl.

"The Congress president has appointed Shri Bhupesh Bhagel, chief minister, Chhattisgarh, as AICC senior observer for the ensuing elections in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect," the Congress said in a statement. PTI ASK

Also Read | Maharashtra: Alibag’s Famed White Onion Gets GI Tag.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)