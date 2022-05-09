Shimla, May 8 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Congress has sought a CBI inquiry into the paper leak of written examination to recruit police constables, even as two more people were arrested in connection with the case.

The state Congress Election Campaign Committee chairman Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu demanded the CBI probe into the case to ensure strict punishment to all those responsible for the paper leak.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Bride Marries Sister's Groom After Mix-Up Due to Power Cut in Ujjain.

Sukhu, who is the MLA from Nadaun, told the media that the state police conducted the written examination and a special investigation team (SIT) of the police is probing the case. He wondered "how a free and fair inquiry can be expected" from the SIT.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here on Monday, DGP Sanjay Kundu said a total 15 people have been arrested in this case so far.

Also Read | Gurugram Demolition Drive: 12,000 Illegal Shanties Razed During 3-Day Anti-Encroachment Drive.

The two accused arrested on Sunday night included Balwinder (32) and Abhishek (27) of Kangra district, he added.

The court of Kangra Judicial Magistrate First Class Monday remanded both the accused to police custody till May 13, he added.

The five-member SIT headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Madhu Sudan continues to probe the case in a scientific and professional manner, he added.

An FIR was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Kangra district's Gaggal police station on May 5 in this regard.

On May 7, another FIR was registered under the same IPC sections at State CID Police station at Bharari in Shimla.

Amid reports of a question paper leak, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on May 6 countermanded the written test conducted to recruit police constables in March.

The written examination to recruit 1,700 constables was held on March 27 after the candidates cleared their fitness test.

A fresh written examination will be held later this month.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the chief minister announced that the candidates appearing for the police constables recruitment written test to be held soon can avail free transport facility in HRTC buses by only show his/her admit card.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)