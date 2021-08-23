Shimla, Aug 23 (PTI) The Congress on Monday once again demanded a high-level probe into the death of Mandi BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

AICC secretary incharge of Himachal Pradesh affairs Sanjay Dutt reiterated the demand after meeting Sharma's wife Champa Sharma at her residence in Joginder Nagar, according to a statement.

Sanjay Dutt sought an inquiry by the CBI or a retired judge into the death of Sharma, who was found hanging from the ceiling at his official residence in New Delhi on March 17.

Sanjay Dutt also talked over the phone with Sharma's three sons Shanti Swaroop, Anand Swaroop and Kranti Swaroop and expressed grief over the MP's death.

