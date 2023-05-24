Bhopal, May 24 (PTI) Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday shared a video in which BJP MP from Guna K P Yadav is seen criticizing some leaders from his own party for seeking apology from people, apparently for defeating Jyotiraditya Scindia in the 2019 general elections.

Yadav had defeated Scindia, who was then with the Congress, from Guna in 2019. Scindia joined the BJP next year.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Congress claimed that the BJP MP was referring to Scindia in the video when he stated that “some people are such fools that they do not even know what to speak from the dais. They consider themselves to be intellectuals.”

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh retweeted the video while commenting “Gaddari ka nateeja, na ghar ke rahe na ghat ke” (outcome of treachery, you fall between two stools).

But Guna district BJP vice president Ravindra Raghuwanshi said that Scindia was seeking apology during the Jain community's “Kshamavani” program.

It is a Jain tradition which he has been following for long, Raghuwanshi claimed.

Yadav could not be contacted for comment.

