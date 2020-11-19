New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Soon after Bihar education minister resigned following corruption charges, the Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the NDA alliance asking whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are the "real culprits" for appointing him as a minister three days ago.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked what kind of a governance would the BJP-JDU alliance provide in the state and if this was not "cheating" with the 12 crore people of Bihar.

"The minister facing allegations of corruption has resigned within three days. What government will these people run in Bihar? Is it cheating with 12 crore Biharis? Is this good governance? Are Modi ji and Nitish ji not the real culprits, as they made him a minister three days ago," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

JD(U) leader Mewa Lal Chaudhary, whose appointment as the education minister of Bihar despite a corruption taint had brought the Nitish Kumar government under heavy opposition fire, resigned on Thursday barely hours after taking charge.

Soon after assuming the charge, Chaudhary expressed dismay over the controversy and told journalists that he was neither convicted by a court nor named in any charge sheet filed by the investigating agency in connection with irregularities that allegedly took place at an agriculture university a few years ago while he was its vice chancellor.

His resignation was accepted by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on the recommendation of Chief Minister Kumar.

