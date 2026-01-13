Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 13 (ANI): Congress MLA Danam Nagender on Tuesday appealed to people to refrain from using Chinese manja, citing serious safety concerns amid the ongoing Makar Sankranti celebrations.

Emphasising Telangana's cultural traditions, he said Sankranti symbolises unity and collective celebration.

Also Read | 'We Express Gratitude Towards Nature': President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings to Nation on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu.

Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad, Nagender said, "I request everyone to please not use the China manja because it's very dangerous... They (people) have described everything about what Telangana culture is and what the Telangana government guarantees on these kites. I would like to congratulate them, and this is our traditional function. Sankranti is not just for a colour, it is a festival of unity and everything."

Meanwhile, earlier today President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings for Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, asserting that the festivals are symbols of India's rich agricultural traditions and national unity.

Also Read | Ladli Behna Yojana: Madhya Pradesh Govt To Release 32nd Installment, Beneficiaries To Receive INR 1,500; Know How To Check Eligibility and Payment Status.

President Murmu also expressed gratitude to nature and thanked the farmer benefactors.

"Heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu. These festivals are symbols of India's rich agricultural traditions and national unity. On this occasion, we also express our gratitude towards nature. Through these festivals, we convey our thanks to the farmer benefactors. My best wishes are that these festivals bring happiness and prosperity into everyone's lives," the 'X' post said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes on Lohri and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the citizens.

"Heartfelt greetings on the festival of 'Lohri', a symbol of enthusiasm, zeal, and new energy. May this festival be a means of happiness and prosperity for all," the 'X' post said.

Magh Bihu, a major harvest festival of Assam, marks the end of the harvest season in Magh and is celebrated with community feasts.

Along with Lohri, Pongal, Sankranti, and Uttarayan, it represents the diverse ways harvest festivals are celebrated across India.

Lohri celebrations, particularly in northern India, are marked by bonfires, traditional foods, and folk songs, adding warmth and joy to the festive season. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)