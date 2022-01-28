New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Congress will launch a booklet on Friday to highlight how the BJP government "compromised" with the interests of armed forces and soldiers while seeking votes in the name of their valour, party sources said.

This comes a few days after the party launched a booklet to highlight the farmers' plight under the Modi government.

The booklet will highlight how 1.22 lakh posts in the armed forces have remained vacant under the Modi dispensation and how ex-servicemen have been "cheated" in the name of "one rank, one pension", the sources said on Thursday.

They also alleged the BJP government imposed tax on the disability pension of soldiers and that soldiers were discriminated against in the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The Congress is also alleging in its booklet that the Modi regime has sought to "weaken" the morale of the forces and describes how it hit the re-employment of former servicemen, they said.

While Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will launch the booklet in Dehradun, Harish Rawat will launch the same in Haldwani and Sachin Pilot will do so in Chandigarh, the sources said.

Karnataka PCC chief D K Shivakumar will launch the booklet in Goa, while Deepinder Hooda will launch the same in Meerut and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan will launch it in Lucknow.

Boxer Vijender Kumar and party leader Supriya Shrinate will launch the booklet in Varanasi and Praveen Davar, who heads the party's ex-servicemen cell, will launch it in Almora, they added.

