New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Congress on Monday decided to set up a separate territorial wing of the party for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Bride Marries Sister's Groom After Mix-Up Due to Power Cut in Ujjain.

Two important decisions were taken at the meeting. One of those was to approve an amendment in the party constitution to facilitate its digital membership drive, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

He also announced that a decision was taken at the CWC meeting to establish a territorial wing of the party dedicated to Ladakh.

Also Read | Gurugram Demolition Drive: 12,000 Illegal Shanties Razed During 3-Day Anti-Encroachment Drive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)