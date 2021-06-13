New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Uttarakhand Assembly, Indira Hridayesh passed away at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi on Sunday.

According to the state party in charge, Devender Yadav, she died of suffering a heart attack.

"She was here for a meeting and passed away after suffering a heart attack," said Yadav.

Born April 7, 1941, Hridayeshwas elected from the Haldwani constituency in the 2012 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly election.

She was minister of Finance in Uttarakhand from 2012 to 2017, Parliamentary Affairs, Higher Education, and Planning in Government of Uttarakhand under Harish Rawat. (ANI)

