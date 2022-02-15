New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Delhi Congress workers on Tuesday staged a demonstration near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, demanding a rollback of the AAP government's new excise policy.

Congress leaders alleged that the policy will not only destroy the unemployed youth of Delhi and push up crime rates, but will also ruin the economically stressed out families who are yet to recover from the ravages inflicted by the Covid pandemic.

A reaction was not immediately available from AAP on the issue.

The police stopped the protesters, raising slogans 'Nayi Sharab Neeti Wapas Lo, Wapas Lo', 'Kejriwal Yuvanko Sharab Nahi, Rojgar Do', heading towards the CM's residence.

Former Union ministers Jagdish Tytler and Krishna Tirath, former MP Ramesh Kumar, party's communication department chairman Anil Bhardwaj, and other party leaders, including Jaikishan, Hari Shankar Gupta, Karan Singh among others participated in the protest.

Bhardwaj said the Delhi chief minister who has been making announcements in Punjab that he would make the state “Nasha Mukth”, has made Delhi 'Nashe Ki Rajdhani' by opening three-four liquor vends in every ward.

Under the new excise policy, the Delhi government has issued licences for 849 retail liquor stores across the city to private parties.

