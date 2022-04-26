Guwahati, Apr 26 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday wrote to the Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker to disqualify its suspended MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed from his membership of the House for alleged anti-party activities.

A delegation of party MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, submitted a letter addressed to Speaker Biswajit Daimary, seeking disqualification of Ahmed.

The request was placed as per directions of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president, and a resolution adopted at an Assam Congress Legislative Party (ACLP) meeting, Saikia said.

Ahmed was suspended from the party in October for “repeatedly violating party discipline”.

He was also arrested prior to the suspension over “provocative” remarks he had allegedly made against an eviction drive in Darrang district of the state in September 2021.

Saikia also said the Congress has already made requests to the Assembly Speaker to disqualify two other party MLAs, Sashi Kanta Das and Siddique Ahmed, who have also been suspended.

