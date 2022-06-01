New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald case, the Congress attacked BJP-led Central government on ED's action and alleged that PM Modi government is trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition.

Responding to Congress's allegation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya said, "If you didn't do anything wrong then explain your side of the story to the Court. Nothing will happen by making political statements like this," Malviya said.

The BJP leader also responded to ED's action on Congress's Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and said, "It is an ongoing investigation. In the National Herald case, there has been a violation of the Representation of Peoples Act. The ED will investigate since the Gandhi family is the main shareholder in the National Herald therefore they have been summoned."

On Congress's allegation of the BJP misusing the Central agencies against the Opposition, Malviya questioned, "What do they want? They can carry on with corruption and no action should be taken against them? If you have misused your position and power, then action will be taken."

ED on Wednesday summoned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald case, which was closed by the investigating agency in 2015.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, "Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will go to ED office on June 8." (ANI)

