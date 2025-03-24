Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 24 (ANI): Legislators of opposition parties in Assam, the Congress and the AIUDF on Monday staged a protest in the premises of the Legislative Assembly in Guwahati.

They were protesting against BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi for allegedly attempting to attack opposition legislators and using abusive language inside the State assembly during a heated debate in the House on March 21.

The opposition legislators also criticised the role of the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly and demanded the Speaker take action against BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi.

Speaking to ANI, LoP of Assam assembly Debabrata Saikia said, "This protest is against the Friday incident in the Assam Assembly when the ruling party MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi came rushing to assault opposition MLAs. This is an unprecedented incident in Assam and they demanded action against the MLA. Rupjyoti also further said that he would be ten times more aggressive if anyone interrupted his speech. An interruption in the speech is normal but trying to assault someone, is a first-time incident. We are protesting and demanding action against the MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi."

The Congress legislators had staged a protest by wearing black shirts while the AIUDF legislators staged a protest with some bamboo structures.

The AIUDF legislators also attempted to bring some bamboo structures inside the Assembly but they were prevented by security personnel.

AIUDF MLA, Rafiqul Islam explained that the bamboo structures are for their protection from BJP MLAs.

AIUDF MLA, Rafiqul Islam said, "We are concerned about the BJP, they go from their seat to another seat to beat the opposition and create an atmosphere of assault. And the speaker does not give us protection. Therefore, we made this from bamboos so that we can protect ourselves and that the BJP legislators cannot come to our side...We will keep it there so that the BJP legislators who do not get the facility to come to attack us.."

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Assam assembly Biswajit Daimary adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain said, "The assembly is a place for discussion, where issues can be raised and addressed. If someone takes their protest outside just for attention, it's unnecessary. Solutions should come through dialogue, not disruption. Protesting on the streets or outside official premises is fine, but bringing protests inside the assembly, especially with objects that could be seen as weapons, is unacceptable. Such actions damage one's image rather than helping the people of Assam. In the end, the public will decide, and the results will be seen in the elections." (ANI)

