Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday announced candidates for 29 more wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, which will go to the polls next month.

The party also changed the candidates in three seats -- wards 8, 38 and 139.

In ward number 8, Congress had fielded former TMC councillor Partha Mitra.

In an embarrassment for the party, Mitra said he was with TMC after Congress announced his name from the seat on Monday.

"Mitra was in touch with us after being denied ticket by TMC and so we announced his name. Now, we are nominating Tapan Sil as a candidate from that ward," a Congress leader said.

The Congress had on Monday announced the names of 66 candidates for the 144-member Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

With today's announcement, the party has fielded candidates in 95 wards.

"Candidates for the rest of the seats will be announced soon," the Congress leader said.

The party said that it will fight alone in wards where it is strong and leave 22-25 seats for like-minded candidates with an aim to defeat the TMC and BJP.

The TMC has already announced the names of its candidates in all wards, while the Left Front has fielded nominees in 114 wards. The BJP is yet to announce its candidates' list.

The elections will be held on December 19.

