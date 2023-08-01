New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, approved a proposal for setting up a constitution of a 34- campaign committee with immediate effect in view of the assembly elections due later in the year in the Madhya Pradesh, the party announced.

The party shared the list of names of the committee members recommended by party general secretary KC Venugopal on its official Twitter handle account.

Former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digviajay Singh have been included in the list among others.

"Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of Campaign Committee for ensuing Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh- 2023, as follows, with immediate effect," a statement read.

Besides, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya, the other members are, Kantila Bhuria, Govind Singh, Suresh Pachauri, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh Rahu, Vivek Tankha, Rajmani Patel, Nakul Nath, Sajjan Singh Verma, N P Prajapati, K P Singh Kakkajoo, Lakshman Singh, Bala Bacchan, Tarun Bhanot, Omkar Singh Markam, Vijaylaxmi Sadho, Rajendra Singh, Hina Kaware, Lakhan Singh Yadav, Sukhdeo Panse, Jitu Patwari, Kamleshwar Patel, Surendra Singh Honey Baghel, Ramniwas Rawat, Surendra Chaudhary, Arif Masood, Mahendra Joshi, Shobha Ojha, Ashok Singh and Rajiv Singh.

The state heads of all frontal organisations and state chairpersons of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Communities and Minority Departments also figure in the list.

The Congress has stepped up its electoral preparedness in view of the string of elections later this year and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, the assembly elections will be held in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Earlier in the month, Bharatiya Janata Party, appointed Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the state election management committee convenor.

The BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh among the five states that is headed for polls. (ANI)

