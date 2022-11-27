Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra is not for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, but is meant to unite people against "divisive forces".

Kharge said that Congress is doing the yatra to connect the people with an ideology.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is underway. It isn't only for elections and votes, we're also doing it to connect people with an ideology and that some people are trying to jeopardise values enshrined in the constitution. Yatra is meant to unite people against divisive forces," Kharge said while talking to ANI.

He further said, "Doctors, farmers, lawyers--- all classes are joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

As the country celebrated its 73rd Constitution day on Saturday, Kharge said that the people of India have to keep alive the spirit of the constitution.

"We got values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and freedom of speech from the constitution. But some parties are trying to break and control them. If they get time to do it, then such values will cease to exist. We have to keep alive the spirit of the constitution," he said.

Mallikarjun Kharge reached Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) in the Indore district on Saturday on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Ambedkar Nagar on Saturday evening where Kharge and Wayanad MP paid homage at the Bhim Rao Ambedkar statue.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party leaders and workers on Sunday resumed Bharat Jodo Yatra from Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi was also seen riding a motorbike during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mhow.

Today is the 81st day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the fifth day of the yatra in Madhya Pradesh.Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Indore at 6 pm today.

Notably, the yatra will pass through 7 districts in 12 days in Madhya Pradesh.The Yatra, to date, has covered 34 districts in 7 States in the 78 days since it began from Kanyakumari.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Earlier, the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, also participated in the yatra with party MP Rahul Gandhi and others on Saturday.Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

