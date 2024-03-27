Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Congress candidate Menaka Devi Singh expressed gratitude to the party for presenting her with an opportunity to represent Congress from the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency and said that would address issues of poor roads, rail lines and airport terminals in the region.

Speaking to ANI about her candidature from Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency, Menaka Devi Singh said, "I feel very good that our party trusted me, gave me the ticket and entrusted me with the responsibility to win this seat."

"Different areas have different issues. Raigarh is an industrial hub, but there is a need to address the issue of poor roads, rail lines and airport terminals over here," said the Congress candidate.

This comes after the Congress party on Tuesday named five more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections--four from Chhattisgarh and one from Tamil Nadu.

In Chhattisgarh, the central election committee of the grand old party has decided to field Shashi Singh from Surguja, Menaka Devi Singh from Raigarh, Devender Singh Yadav from Bilaspur and Biresh Thakur from Kanker.

While R Sudha has been named from the Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu.

After the announcement of the candidates from Chhattisgarh, Congress candidate from Surguja Lok Sabha constituency, Shashi Singh, thanked Congress high command Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and exuded confidence in the party win.

"I thank Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi for showing faith in me. We will contest the elections with enthusiasm and will definitely win. I am confident that we will win this election with a huge majority," Shashi Singh told ANI.

Likewise, Congress candidate from Bilaspur Lok Sabha constituency Devendra Yadav spoke to ANI and said, "I thank the top leadership of the Congress that they considered me worthy of this. I will fulfil the responsibility given by the party with full morality."

Congress candidate from Kanker Lok Sabha constituency, Biresh Thakur, also expressed his vote of thanks to the party's top leadership and said, "I want to thank Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Sachin Pilot for showing faith in me by giving me a ticket from Kanker Lok Sabha constituency."

The Congress released its first list for Chhattisgarh earlier this month, giving tickets to former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon, two former state ministers and a sitting MP.

With the latest announcement, the Congress party has named candidates for all 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state, polls for which will be held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7, and votes will be counted on June 4.

The BJP has already announced candidates for all 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

