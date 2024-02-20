Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday targeted the Congress saying that the party cannot develop India or work for the welfare of the poor.

Addressing BJP workers in Udaipur, he called the Congress a dynastic and directionless party.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Pregnant Woman Evacuated in Sopore Amid Heavy Snowfall.

"Congress party cannot develop India. It cannot provide welfare to the poor," Shah said, adding that the Modi government did several public welfare works in 10 years.

He also said the Congress is unable to enhance India's pride.

Also Read | Child Marriage Case in Bengaluru: Uncle Arrested for Arranging 14-Year-Old Girl’s Marriage in Sarjapura, Eight Absconding.

"The Congress is a dynastic party. It is also a directionless party," he said.

Shah also alleged that the Congress "kept the issue of Ram Temple hanging" and always questioned the BJP about when the temple would be built.

"The party never had the intention that the Ram Temple is built in Ayodhya," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)