New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The Congress will hold an Election Committee meeting tomorrow at 11 am to discuss the names of candidates for Odisha Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Earlier today, Congress CEC held the CEC meeting for the state of Bihar at All India Congress Committee office.

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the CEC meeting. Prominent leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid, and KC Venugopal along with others were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Congress released its ninth list of five candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has announced three candidates for Karnataka and two for Rajasthan.

The party has fielded CP Joshi from Rajasthan's Bhilwara and Damodar Gurjar is set to contest polls from Rajasthan's Rajsamand.

On Thursday, Congress released its eighth list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand.

In Jharkhand, Kalicharan Munda will contest from Khunti seat, Sukhdeo Bhagat from Lohardaga and Jai Prakashbhai Patel from Hazaribagh.In Madhya Pradesh, Rao Yadvendra Singh will contest against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tarvar Singh Lodhi from Damoh and Pratap Bhanu Sharma will contest against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan for Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

For Uttar Pradesh, Congress released 4 candidate. Dolly Sharma has been given ticket from Ghaziabad, Shivram Valmiki from Bulandshahr, Nakul Dubey to contest from Sitapur and Virendra Chaudhary has been fielded from Maharajganj.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. (ANI)

