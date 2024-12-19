New Delhi, December 19: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Thursday alleged that social media platform 'X' has told them through an e-mail that the Ministry of Home Affairs and the IT Ministry has asked them to remove the video of Amit Shah as it violates Indian Laws. Speaking to ANI, Shrinate mentioned that X informed them under transparency.

"This is the mail that 'X' has written to us, to Congress leaders - INC, Jairam Ramesh, me and others. In the mail, they say that the Ministry of Home Affairs & Information and Broadcasting Ministry have written to them that the video of Amit Shah be removed because it violates the law of India. Which law of India is being violated? Twitter has made it clear that they are not doing it because they the protect Right to Express but they wanted to inform us about this under transparency," Supriya said. "What is Amit Shah scared of? What is he trying to hide? What kind of words are being used? Amit Shah has committed an unforgivable mistake. He should be punished, he should apologise and he should be sacked," she added. Parliament Brawl: BJP MP Pratap Sarangi Accuses LoP Rahul Gandhi of Pushing Him, Congress Leader Dismisses Claim, Says ‘They Blocked and Threatened Us’.

She also mentioned the photo shared by the BJP on its official handle on X. "BJP has committed another crime. Yesterday, during the protest when we carried Babasaheb's photo, they edited it and replaced it with a photo of George Soros. This kind of thinking shows that you have an issue with the Constitution and Babasaheb," Shrinate said. Meanwhile, INDIA Bloc MPs led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a protest on Thursday in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar. Speaking on the BJP protest against Congress, KC Venugopal said that they are protesting to cover their self-defence.

"They did a lot of damage yesterday itself, through Amit Shah, to Babasaheb Ambedkar. What did BJP's social media did yesterday? They put the photo of Soros in place of Ambedkar ji and they are mocking him again. That is again an insult to Ambedkar ji. I don't know what these people are doing? These things reflect their mindset. Their mindset against Constitution is very clear," Venugopal said. This came after Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress party and said that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name. "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for seven lives," Shah said. Opposition Lok Sabha MPS Hold Meeting in Presence of LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House.

Congress Claims Centre Asked X to Remove Amit Shah's Video

#WATCH | Congress leader Supriya Shrinate says, "This is the mail that 'X' has written to us, to Congress leaders - INC, Jairam Ramesh, me and others. In the mail, they say that the Ministry of Home Affairs & Information and Broadcasting Ministry have written to them that the… pic.twitter.com/EAInSNyMmK — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed adjournments on Wednesday with the Congress and other opposition members protesting against remarks of Home Minister Amit Shah relating to BR Ambedkar during his attack on Congress in his speech in Rajya Sabha. Amit Shah held a press conference and accused Congress of being "anti-BR Ambedkar and anti-Constitution". Shah responded to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's call for his resignation, saying it won't make a difference to the Congress party's fate. Shah claimed that the Congress party will remain in the opposition for the next 15 years, regardless of his resignation.

