By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Congress has constituted seven important committees in its Gujarat state unit for 2022 Assembly polls.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has approved the constitution of committees for campaign, manifesto, strategy, programme implementation, election management, media and publicity and coordination.

Arjun Modwadia has been appointed as the chairman of Campaign Committee, Deepak Babaria to lead Manifesto Committee, Bharat Singh Solanki as head of the Strategy Committee and Siddharth Patel as Election Management Committee chief.

Dr Tushar Chaudhary has been appointed Chairman of Media and Publicity Committee while Kadir Pirzada has been given responsibility as a Chairman for Program Implementation Committee.

AICC in-charge Rajiv Satav will head Coordination Committee, Gujarat PCC chief Amit Chavda and CLP Leader Paresh Dhanani, Working President Hardik Patel have been included in the Committees along with other senior leaders of the state unit of the party.

Congress has seen a bad performance in the recent Assembly by-polls after which PCC Chief Amit Chavda and Paresh Dhanani had offered their resignations. After the formation of these committees, change of leadership in the Congress Gujarat chief is also on the cards.

BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for over two decades, bagged all eight seats which went to by-polls held last month. Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly is due in 2022. In 2017 Assembly polls, BJP secured a majority by winning 99 seats, while Congress bagged 77 seats. (ANI)

