New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda alleged on Wednesday that it is the Congress' culture to attack Indians whenever the country accomplishes a record as he hit out at former Union minister P Chidambaram for his barbs at the Modi government over record vaccination figures on Monday.

"India is not limping, but sprinting ahead powered by the strength of our citizens. After the record Monday, India has crossed 50 Lakh vaccinations on Tuesday and Wednesday, much to the dislike of the Congress Party," Nadda tweeted.

He was reacting to Congress leader Chidambaram's suggestion on Tuesday that the record number of Covid vaccine doses administered on Monday was made possible by hoarding the jabs.

He had said sarcastically, "Hoard on Sunday, vaccinate on Monday, and go back to limping on Tuesday. That is the secret behind the world "record" of vaccinations on a "single day". I am sure the "feat" will find a place in the Guinness book of records!"

Hitting back, Nadda said, "It is the Congress' culture to attack Indians whenever India accomplishes a record. Also, it is ironical to hear about sanctity of numbers from a 'Recounting Minister' whose only claim to fame is dressing up numbers in the budget."

India achieved a record of administering 88.09 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses in a single day on June 21, but the numbers dipped to over 53.4 lakh on Tuesday.

