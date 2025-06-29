Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29 (ANI): Supporting the recent comments by senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Dattatreya Hosabale that "secularism" and "socialism" were not part of the Preamble to the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar, the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, on Sunday accused the Congress of "cunningly" adding these terms.

Addressing a press conference, Ashoka also targeted Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi demands a caste census on one hand and talks about secularism on the other. I identify myself as a Vokkaliga. Everyone identifies with their caste. If so, the term 'secular' has no meaning. Let Congress leaders show where the words 'secular' and 'socialist' are in the Constitution written by Dr. BR Ambedkar," he said.

"Jawaharlal Nehru brought the first amendment. He made a total of 17 amendments. Later, Indira Gandhi made 26 amendments. They amended the original intentions of Baba Saheb. Overall, Congress made 68 amendments. Congress cunningly added these two words (secularism and socialism). This needs to be discussed," he said.

He also took aim at the Congress government in Karnataka, claiming that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is financially bankrupt. "Salaries for clinic staff haven't been paid, and several projects are stalled. MLAs like BR Patil have raised concerns. Now, the government will impose more taxes on people," Ashoka alleged.

Accusing the state government of corruption, he added, "If people want to build houses, they must pay bribes to the government."

Ashoka also claimed that a change in the Chief Minister's post was "imminent," referring to Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's "unfavourable horoscope." "Shivakumar lacks natural luck and may try to seize power by force," he said.

He also criticised the Home Department, comparing its new social media regulations to Indira Gandhi's Emergency-era press censorship. "Journalists criticising the government may be jailed," he warned.

Ashok, who missed a BJP committee meeting led by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, said the party is working to resolve district-level issues. "BJP has effectively opposed the government, but unity is needed for the party to shine," he said. (ANI)

