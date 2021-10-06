Visuals from outside the guest house in UP's Sitapur (Photo/ANI)

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): The five-member Congress delegation including party leader Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left from Sitapur for violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.

The delegation also included Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party general secretary KC Venugopal.

Also Read | Mysuru Dasara Celebrations 2021 Live Streaming: Know When & Where to Watch Live Telecast of 10-Day Festival Beginning Tomorrow.

The delegation is likely to meet three families of those who died in Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved the visit of the Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read | Indian Users Reportedly Conned by Fake E-Commerce Websites Amid Festive Season Boom.

"We have received approval from the government for the visit of Rahul Gandhi-led delegation," Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate (DM) Dr Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya told ANI.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress MPs Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen, Pratima Mondal, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Sushmita Dev met with the families of the victims of Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people died. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)