New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): A delegation led by the Congress leaders met the Election Commission of India to submit the order to remove Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's photo from the previous schemes in the state.

The delegation led by Salman Khurshid and Pawan Khera met the polling body and put forth their complaints.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, "We all had gone to the EC and put forth four points and it was about Andhra Pradesh. We have requested the EC that the previous schemes continue but while campaigning, those schemes have photos of the CM of that state and that should be removed. They said that orders had been given. They have told us that if anything like this comes to your notice then please let us know and we will immediately stop it. Our question is not at all about schemes for the welfare of people but the new schemes cannot be implemented and EC also said that new schemes cannot be implemented," he said.

"Election Commission has said that new schemes cannot be implemented and new beneficiaries cannot be added to the old schemes after the moral code of conduct was enforced," he added.

The grand-old party also brought EC's attention to the hoardings installed in Delhi targeting the opposition leaders over corruption.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "One special issue we put forward is related to hoardings in Delhi. Caricatures of various opposition leaders have been made in the hoardings. Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi's caricatures have been created in a way, to declare them corrupt. These hoardings have been installed illegally. You cannot put up any hoarding without the name of the issuer. Similar posts have also been posted on BJP's social media platforms. We requested EC to take action on this." (ANI)

