New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday demanded regulation of the private coaching centres for jobs and professional courses in the country and alleged that many of these centres were "resorting to crass profiteering" and were "exploiting gullible people".

Addressing a press conference at the AICC office here, party leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who is a permanent invitee to the CWC, said that the coaching centres had mushroomed across the country and they were "exploiting students and some of them were vanishing after charging hefty fees".

He said that the government should fill "vacancies in a transparent manner by conducting examinations in a fair manner".

Kumar alleged that youth were getting driven towards desperation and claimed that, on average, 28 students are committing suicide daily in the country.

"The government should take responsibility...it is the result of systematic failure," he said.

He added that the system is creating too much pressure, and there is a "lack of employment opportunities".

He said if there are just about 100 vacancies for a particular job, there are lakhs of aspirants who try to take the help of coaching centres.

Kumar said the government must improve the state institutions to ensure that the private sector performs better. (ANI)

