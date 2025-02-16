New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Around 15 people were injured on Saturday due to a huge rush at New Delhi Railway Station.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said that there was no stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

He said that Northern Railways was running two planned special trains (for Prayagraj).

"There is no stampede (at New Delhi Railway Station). It is only a rumour. Northern Railways was running two planned special trains (for Prayagraj)," said CPRO Northern Railways.

The Ministry of Railway said that the situation is under control, and the injured have been taken to the hospital.

Railway Police and Delhi Police have reached the station (New Delhi Railway station). The situation is under control, and the injured have been taken to the hospital, according to Ministry of Railway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

