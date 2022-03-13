Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 13 (ANI): After the defeat in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Congress leader Dipika Pandey Singh on Sunday resigned as national secretary, co-incharge, of the party.

Singh, who is an MLA from Mahagama in Uttarakhand, expressed her gratitude to Congress' high command for giving the opportunity to serve the party.

"Taking responsibility for the defeats in Uttarakhand assembly elections, I have resigned as national secretary,co-incharge of Uttarakhand. I thank the leadership for giving me the opportunity to serve the party at the national level. @INCIndia @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @devendrayadvinc," Singh said in a tweet.

Congress, which was hoping to return to power in Uttarakhand, managed to win only 19 seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power for the second consecutive term in the state with 47 seats. (ANI)

