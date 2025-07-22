New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Congress held a meeting with its floor leaders on Monday to discuss strategies for the upcoming Monsoon Parliament Session on several key topics, including the Pahalgam Terror attack and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The meeting was held at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in the presence of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and party MP Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: Opposition Raises Question Over Vice President's Sudden Move, Says 'There's Far More to It Than Meets the Eye'.

Speaking with media after the meeting, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "What was discussed yesterday, the same was done today - a specific date should be given for discussion on Bihar (SIR) issue and Pahalgam (terrorist attack). There should be discussions on the notices that we have moved. We have formed our internal strategy on the same."

Tiwari said that the Congress wants the House to function peacefully, emphasising the need to hold discussion on several key issues, such as the Pahalgam terror attack and US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan through "trade."

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E 813 From Goa With 140 Passengers on Board Makes Emergency Landing in Indore.

"It all depends on the Government. We want the House to function peacefully. Pahalgam is a big matter; the country is facing humiliation. Trump is making remarks for the 24th time, and we do not want to have a discussion on the same."

Tiwari also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his visit to the Maldives and the United Kingdom during the ongoing Parliament session.

"PM wanted to fix a date for his foreign visit. House (dates for Parliament session) is decided by the cabinet itself. So, why did they fix a date when the PM can go abroad when the convene a session. We had demanded a special session. So, even if there is not a special session, get the discussion in general session itself but get it done. PM should be present," he said.

Additionally, Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "Whatever decision we have taken in the INDIA Alliance meeting two days before, we are going to implement it."

He then added, "If the Government is ready for a discussion, let us have a clear idea about when it is going to discuss."

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday, with the Opposition making rigorous demands for a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and the Government's response through Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)