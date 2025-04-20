New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Hindu Mahasabha President Swami Chakrapani Maharaj condemned the incident where a student, Suchivrat Kulkarni, was allegedly forced to remove his sacred thread (Janeu) at the Karnataka CET exam centre on April 17. He hit out at the Congress and said that the state government should apologise to the followers of Sanatan Dharma and the student.

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said, "Janeu is worn under the garment. Such incidents show how much hatred they have towards Hindu Sanatanis. I strongly condemn this. The Congress government should apologise to all followers of Sanatan Dharma and also to that child, and arrangements should be made so that he can reappear in the exam. Those who are responsible for causing trauma to the student should be immediately terminated. Those who are suspended should be terminated. Suspension is only a temporary provision. It is delaying justice. This country is governed by the constitution. This shows the negative character of the state government towards the Hindus."

Meanhwile, the Principal of Sai Spoorthi Pre-university College, Dr Chandra Shekar Biradar, and staff member Satish Pawar have been suspended with immediate effect following an incident where a student, Suchivrat Kulkarni, claimed he was forced to remove his sacred thread (Janeu) at the Karnataka CET exam centre on April 17.

The incident occurred at the Sai Spoorthi Pre-university College in Bidar, during the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) for the mathematics subject.

The Bidar district authorities took swift action, with the Collector issuing a letter following the incident, leading to the suspension of both Dr Biradar and Satish Pawar. An emergency meeting of the Sai Deepa Education and Charitable Trust, which manages the college, was held on April 19, where the decision to dismiss the principal and staff was finalised.

Earlier, student Suchivrat Kulkarni alleged that his entry was denied at the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) exam centre on April 17, at Sai Spoorthi PU College in Bidar, because he was wearing the sacred thread (Janeu).

Speaking to ANI, Kulkarni said that he urged the Karnataka government to conduct a re-examination. "I had my Mathematics CET exam on 17th April. When I reached the exam centre, the college management checked me and saw my Janeu. They asked me to cut it or remove it; only then would they allow me to appear for the exam. For 45 minutes, I kept requesting them, but finally I had to come back home...I demand that the government conduct a re-examination or provide me a seat in the government college," Kulkarni said. (ANI)

