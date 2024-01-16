India News | Congress Govt Should Stand by Powerloom Garment Industry of Siricilla: KTR

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged the Telangana Congress-led government to stand by the power loom garment industry of Siricilla.

Agency News ANI| Jan 16, 2024 08:02 PM IST
India News | Congress Govt Should Stand by Powerloom Garment Industry of Siricilla: KTR
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 16 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged the Telangana Congress-led government to stand by the power loom garment industry of Siricilla.

He expressed concern over the disturbing developments in the textile sector within the last 15 days, the former Textiles and Handlooms Minister who also represents Sircilla constituency in the Assembly, cautioned that without immediate government intervention, the textile industry in Sircilla could face a severe crisis.

"The homegrown talented power loom weavers of Siricilla have seen great growth and expansion since the formation of Telangana with the active support of the State Government," KTR posted on X.

"My request to the Congress Government is to continue and strengthen the sector more as it has the potential to grow and compete with the Tirupur cluster in TN. Hearing stories of distress setting in yet again which can be disastrous for the sector," he added. (ANI)

