Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy would commence his 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' padayatra at Medaram in Mulugu mandal of Warangal district on February 6.

Party state in-charge and All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Manikrao Thakre would participate in the programme as chief guest.

Also Read | Cancer Patients in Bihar Rising Due to Drinking Arsenic-Rich Water in Villages Situated On of Ganga.

"After the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party has taken up 'Haath se Haath Jodo' to take Rahul Gandhi's message to every house in all states. We have discussed spreading Rahul Gandhi's message to every house. We have decided that the PCC chairman will start this on the 6th of this month. All the leaders will start this yatra from different places. We have also decided who is taking responsibility for which area," Manikrao Thakre said.

He further said that there will be a break for three days - February 24, 25 and 26- as the AICC meetings are scheduled at Raipur in Chhattisgarh, and it would be resumed later.

Also Read | Magha Purnima 2023: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Urges People To Follow Path Shown by Guru Ravidass To Wipe Out Various Social Maladies Prevalent in Society.

"We will take the message of Rahul Gandhi and also the forgotten promises of the BJP at the centre and KCR government in the state to the people through this program," Thakre said.

All Congress leaders in the State would commence similar yatras at their convenience in their areas to take the message of Rahul Gandhi to every house in Telangana.

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy, while briefing the media about the programme said that 7 Assemblies in the Mahbubabad district will be covered in ten days.

"7 Assemblies in Mahbubabad district will be covered in ten days. All the leaders in all levels will participate in this. As there is not enough to assign new Mandal party presidents and committees, this program will be taken up by the previous leadership itself. Previously, YSR had undertaken a padayatra from Chevella during the TDP rule. The Congress party came to power after that. Congress has brought many welfare schemes not only in the state but also in the centre. The padayatra at the time helped bring the party to power in the state and centre. Telangana is now facing the same crisis situation as it was during Chandrababu Naidu's rule in 2003," Reddy said.

He further said that the party has picked up Medaram for beginning the programme as it is the place of Sammakka Saralamma (tribal gods) who fought against the kings and monarchy.

"Congress party will bring confidence in the people. MLA Seethakka has fought for poor people and also done a lot of service during Covid. Thus we are starting this program from the constituency of MLA Seethakka. Medaram is the place of Sammakka Saralamma (tribal gods) who fought against the kings and monarchy. We will continue to fight with the same inspiration against the government that is disturbing the people," Reddy said.

Coming down heavily on the BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Reddy said that both parties have worked together in all bills and all elections in the last 8 years.

"At a time when people were looking towards the Congress, those two opened the curtain for a play to show that they are criticising each other and used the Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan as a stage for it. The Governor did the work of praising KCR in the assembly with raw lies. The Governor has changed into a brand ambassador and spread lies to cover the failures of KCR. Let us go to any village of any MLA and inspect if there is water in every house. The governor tried to cover the lies of KCR. Congress is the only party that stands against BRS in the state. BJP and BRS policies are all the same. We have been saying from earlier that those two parties are one," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)