Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 12 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain to the leaders of Opposition parties the ground reality following the operation Sindoor and the understanding reached by India and Pakistan to stop military action. He reiterated the Congress's demand to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the issues.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi have written a letter to the Prime Minister. Two issues are there: Operation Sindoor and another issue is the ceasefire. Leaders of the Opposition parties should know about these issues," Hanumantha Rao told ANI.

"I hope PM Modi will call the meeting and explain the ground reality. Then only can we explain it all over India. That is why I am requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call Parliament," he added.

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam

On Sunday, Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai asserted that the tensions between India and Pakistan since the last three to four days are no less than a war. He paid homage to five fallen jawans of the armed forces and civilians who lost their lives due to Pakistani shelling across the Line of Control (LoC).

He said that the Pakistan Army might be involved in infiltration across the LoC, trying to harm the army posts.

"The activities that have been going on for the last 3-4 days are no less than a war. Under normal circumstances, the air forces of the countries do not fly in the air and attack each other...Under normal circumstances, infiltration across the Line of Control is done by terrorists. We have information that the Pakistani army may also be involved in infiltration across the Line of Control, which is trying to harm our posts," Ghai said in a presser here.

"I pay my solemn homage to my five fallen colleagues and brothers from the armed forces and civilians who tragically lost their lives in Operation Sindoor. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families...Their sacrifices shall always be remembered," he added.

The DGMO warned that India has exercised immense restraint while focusing only on non-escalatory actions. Any threat to the country's sovereignty would be met with decisive force. (ANI)

