New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): As part of the Congress call to resist "gross misuse of power by the Modi government", party activists participated in nationwide protests held at Enforcement Directorate offices in state capitals and Central Government offices in districts across the country.

The protests were organised by the respective Pradesh Congress Committees to oppose the chargesheet filed against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and "the arbitrary seizure of National Herald's assets".

A statement issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that action by ED is part of Modi government's "sustained campaign of political vendetta".

It said that protests, coordinated by Pradesh Congress Committees across the 35 states and union territories, witnessed the participation of lakhs of Congress workers, MLAs, MPs, frontal organisation leaders, and senior leaders in states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Kerala, Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and others.

In the national capital, Congress workers staged a protest outside All India Congress Committee's office at 24, Akbar Road. Many Congress leaders were also detained by the Delhi Police in the protest, the statement said.

Maharashtra, Haryana, and Lakshadweep PCCs have scheduled their protests on April 17 and and 18.

"This collective action and huge participation is a reaffirmation of our resolve--to stand for truth, justice, and the Constitution of India. This is not just a political battle; it is a democratic duty," the statement said.

"The Congress Party will continue to lead this fight with discipline and courage. Our movement is peaceful, our conviction is strong, and our commitment to democratic values is unshakable," it added. (ANI)

