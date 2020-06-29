Thane, Jun 29 (PTI) The Congress on Monday organised a sit-in protest here in Maharashtra against the continuous rise in the prices of fuel amidst the lockdown.

The agitation was held at the Congress district headquarters in noon.

Local leaders of the party and workers joined the protest.

A memorandum demanding immediate rollback of the prices was submitted to the district collector, a party leader said.

The Congress has been holding similar protests across the country against the Central government over the issue.

While diesel rates have been hiked for the 22nd time since June 7, price of petrol has been raised on 21 occasions.

