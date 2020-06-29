Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is all set to introduce the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition on July 2. The company officially announced July 2 as the launch date & July 1 as the pre-booking date of the handset via its official Twitter handle. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition was unveiled globally along with the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition earlier this month. The name 'BTS Edition' is derived from the South Korean music band named 'BTS' & will be offered in purple colour & BTS Logo at the bottom. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20+ & Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions Introduced; Pre-booking Starts from June 19.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is Likely to feature a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display. The smartphone could come equipped with a 64MP quad rear camera module & a 10MP selfie camera. The Handset may run on Android 10 based OneUI operating system & might come packed with a 4,500mAn battery & an Octa-core Exynos 990 processor.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Get ready to flaunt your Purple! Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition coated in a dreamy Haze Purple colour is arriving in 2 days. Pre-booking starts on 1st July. TnC apply. Know more about the #GalaxyS20Series: https://t.co/HBW9qSM85N#Samsung pic.twitter.com/zwrzBDbCdY — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 29, 2020

Additionally, the mobile phone could also get all major connectivity options such as 4G LTE, W-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is currently available for pre-order in the US at $1,249 (approximately Rs 94,000). So we might expect a similar price tag in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).