New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): After the Congress failed to win the by-elections in two Assembly seats in Gujarat, party leader Mumtaz Patel on Monday said the organisation is in "revival mode with full speed" and is being rebuilt in the state.

She expressed hope that the results would turn favourable for the party in the near future.

Speaking to ANI, Mumtaz Patel said, "I would like to congratulate Gopal Italia for winning elections. In today's bye-election, the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party have one seat each. They have retained their seats. Congress has won in Kerala. TMC has won in West Bengal. The organisation (Gujarat Congress) is being rebuilt, new faces are being brought forward, and Congress is in full speed revival mode. We hope that the results will be different."

The bye-elections were held for the Kadi and Visavadar Assembly seats in Gujarat.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gopal Italia won the Visavadar seat while BJP's Rajendrakumar (Rajubhai) Daneshwar Chavda won the Kadi seat in Gujarat.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gopal Italia won the Visavadar (Gujarat) Assembly by-election by a margin of 17,554 votes.

The party had fielded Gopal Italia, a former Gujarat party chief, as its candidate for the Visavadar Assembly bypolls.

Earlier today, the AAP party workers celebrated the election results in Gujarat, as Gopal Italia defeated BJP's Kirit Patel by 17,554 votes, garnering 75,942 votes in total.

The Visavadar seat fell vacant after Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai resigned.

Visavadar assembly constituency is part of Junagadh district and a segment of Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated the people of Gujarat and Punjab after the party's spectacular performance in the bypolls in Visavadar and Ludhiana West and said that people rejected Congress and BJP in both the constituencies.

Gujarat AAP leader Anup Sharma spoke to ANI after Italia's victory and said, "The people of Visavadar saw the false promises made by the BJP. All their fake promises have been revealed, and Gopal Italia did not win alone. Today, every member of the Aam Aadmi Party is feeling this victory, and this lead will increase. This is a 'khasa tamasha' to the BJP by the people of Gujarat."

Following Gopal Italia's victory in the Visavadar by-election, Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi said that AAP will form the government in 2027. Gadhvi said this is a victory for the people of Visavadar, including farmers, labourers, and unemployed youth.

He claimed it marks the beginning of AAP's rise in Gujarat and further emphasised that AAP, not Congress, can challenge the BJP's dominance in the state.

In a post on X, AAP Gujarat expressed its gratitude, stating, "Many thanks to the people of Visavadar, Bhensan, and Junagadh villages for choosing the politics of work of the Aam Aadmi Party." (ANI)

