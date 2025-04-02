New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Leaders from Congress and the INDI Bloc have expressed strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill amidst growing political tension.

Opposition parties, including the Congress-led INDIA alliance, are preparing to challenge its provisions ahead of the bill's tabling in the House.

Also Read | GUJCET Exam 2025: Provisional Answer Key of Gujarat Common Entrance Test Exam Released at gseb.org, Know Steps To Download.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi voiced his opposition, stating that the bill undermines the interests of Muslims and is being introduced solely to centralize power in the hands of the central government and the collector.

Speaking to ANI, Mallu Ravi said, "This bill is against the interests of Muslims. This bill is being brought only to centralise the power of the central government and the collector. We completely oppose this bill."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 2, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi staged a protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill infront of Parliament. Imran Pratapgarhi wore black attire and held a placard that read, "Reject Waqf Bill," during his protest.

Congress leader Harish Rawat also spoke to ANI about the bill and said, "Earlier, when amendments were made in the bill, questions were raised, and we resolved them through discussions, but you (government) are not resolving them. It seems that this is also a part of the BJP's agenda of polarization."

On the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament today, CPI-M MP John Brittas said, "Unfortunately, the government is going ahead with this bill, which will create polarisation in the society. Opposition unitedly will oppose the bill."

Deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi strongly opposed the bill, saying that it would "disturb the peace in the country".

Gogoi said the clause-by-clause discussion was not held in the Joint Parliamentary Committee and added that the law is against the Constitution and minorities.

Congress MP K Suresh also said that the INDIA bloc is against the Waqf Amendment Bill and will oppose it in the parliament.

"The entire opposition is against this bill. Our members in the Joint Parliamentary Committee have also decided to oppose this bill. Yesterday, the INDIA bloc leaders unanimously decided to oppose this Waqf amendment bill," K Suresh said.

Congress's Khaleequr Rahman slammed the central government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, saying that the entire exercise is being done in an unconstitutional manner.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav reiterated his party's opposition to the proposed amendments on Wednesday, describing them as dictatorial and unconstitutional.

"Our party has been opposing this bill from the beginning. The amendments made in the bill are dictatorial and unconstitutional...They are in the majority, and they will get it passed somehow, but we want to have discussions so that the country should know what they are doing," he told ANI.

Congress and other opposition leaders have strongly opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, raising concerns over its potential to divide communities.

The bill will be tabled after today's Question Hour for consideration and passing. Following that, an 8-hour discussion will be held, subject to an increase. The bill was presented in the Lok Sabha in August of last year, following which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under Jagdambika Pal's leadership for further consideration.

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)