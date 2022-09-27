New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Congress has issued notices to three loyalists of Ashok Gehlot over their actions in the political crisis in Rajasthan but the chief minister is not mentioned for disciplinary action in the report.

The show cause notices have been issued to RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore, party's chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

AICC incharge Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge earlier submitted a written report to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi saying disciplinary action should be taken against three Ashok Gehlot loyalists.

Maken and Kharge, who were appointed observers for the meeting of Congress Legislature Party could not meet MLAs individually to ascertain their views and a "parallel meeting" was held by loyalists of Ashok Gehlot who are opposed to Sachin Pilot being elevated to the post.

Maken termed the "parallel meeting" as indiscipline and did not agree to some other demands of MLAs and ministers seen close to Gehlot.

In Jaipur, Gehlot held an informal meeting with a few ministers and party MLAs at his residence in Jaipur on Tuesday, sources said.

They said Forest and Environment Minister Sukhram Bishnoi, Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Minorities Minister Saleh Mohammad, Sports Minister Ashok Chandna and MLAs Madan Prajapat, Rafiq Khan, Amin Kagzi, Khushveer Jojawar, Amit Chachan, Jagdish Jangid were among those present.

The Congress is grappling with political crisis in the state over leadership change after Gehlot emerged as top contender in the party's presidential polls for which the process of nomination has already begun.

Sachin Pilot, a former Deputy Chief Minister of State, has also come to Delhi.

The nomination process for election to Congress president will continue till September 30 and the results of the election will be declared on October 19.

Amid the crisis, some other names apart from Gehlot have emerged as possible presidential candidates. (ANI)

