New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): A war of words erupted on social media between senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav regarding the government's new 'definition' of the Aravalli hills.

In a major step towards conservation and protection of the entire Aravalli Range stretching from Delhi to Gujarat from illegal mining, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has issued directions to the States for a complete Ban on the Grant of any New Mining Leases in the Aravallis.

The Centre has also directed that for the mines already in operation, the State Governments concerned shall ensure strict compliance with all environmental safeguards and in conformity with the Supreme Court's order. Ongoing mining activities are to be regulated stringently, with additional restrictions, to ensure environmental protection and adherence to sustainable mining practices.

The Supreme Court accepted the Centre's definition of the Aravalli hills, which states that "any hills in the range with an elevation of less than 100 metres are not subject to the strictures against mining."

Ramesh, in a tweet, sharply criticised the government's decision, labelling it "dangerous and destructive" and accusing it of threatening the ecosystem of the Aravallis.

According to Ramesh, the new definition of the Aravali range contradicts expert opinions and the data provided by the Forest Survey of India (FSI). He pointed out that the FSI data shows that only 8.7% of the Aravalli hills above 20 meters are over 100 meters high. He further claimed that not even 1% of the hills identified by FSI are more than 100 meters high, making the government's decision to determine boundaries based on height problematic.

"The new definition of the Aravali given by the Modi government is against the opinion of all experts, and is also dangerous and destructive. According to the authentic data of the Forest Survey of India (FSI), only 8.7% of the Aravali hills with height more than 20 meters are more than 100 meters high. On the other hand, if all the Aravali hills identified by FSI are considered, not even 1% of them are more than 100 meters high. FSI's clear opinion--and it is entirely justified--is that determining boundaries on the basis of height is dubious, and the entire Aravali mountain range should receive protection regardless of height," Ramesh's X post read.

Ramesh emphasised that this new definition would leave more than 90% of the Aravalli region unprotected, opening the door for mining, real estate, and other activities that would cause further ecological damage. He criticised the government for what he called a "planned attack on ecological balance," citing relaxation of pollution standards, weakening environmental laws, and the diminishing effectiveness of institutions like the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

"In terms of area, this means that more than 90% of the Aravali will not be protected under the new definition and can be opened for mining, real estate, and other activities, which will cause further damage to this ecosystem that is already badly damaged. This is a straightforward truth that cannot be concealed. It is another example of the Modi government's planned attack on ecological balance--which includes relaxing pollution standards, weakening environmental and forest laws, and rendering ineffective the National Green Tribunal and other institutions associated with environmental governance. No coordination is visible between the speeches given by the Prime Minister on global platforms regarding environmental concerns and the work being done on the ground within the country," Ramesh's X post further read.

In response, Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, rejected Ramesh's claims. In a tweet, Yadav accused Ramesh of spreading misinformation despite a categorical denial from FSI regarding the data Ramesh cited. Yadav posted pictures along with his tweet, calling them "TRUTH".

"Mr Ramesh, No FSI study has been conducted saying what you are claiming. But I know the reason you are spreading these lies despite FSI issuing a categorical denial. See the pictures of TRUTH attached with my tweet. Maybe your 'environmentalist hat' would be credible if you questioned your party colleague Ashok Gehlot about who destroyed the Aravallis," Yadav's X post read.

"You and your coterie are rattled because we have issued a total ban on mining in the Aravalis from Gujarat to Delhi," Yadav added, further challenging Ramesh and his party colleagues.

Yadav vowed that the government would not allow any further exploitation of the Aravalli range and would continue its efforts to restore the region, which he claimed had been ravaged under the Congress's governance.

"We will not allow you, Mr Gehlot or anyone else in your party to plunder the sacred Aravalli range ever again. Will continue to work for the restoration of what your party has ravaged," Yadav further said on X.

The apex court also accepted the recommendations for sustainable mining in the Aravalli Hills and the steps to be taken for preventing illegal mining.

The Union Environment Ministry has also issued a detailed clarification, stating that no new mining leases will be allowed until a comprehensive study is undertaken, in line with the Supreme Court's November 20 order. (ANI)

