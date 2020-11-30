Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], November 30 (ANI): All India Congress Committee general secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat on Monday slammed the Central and Haryana governments over their handling of the farmers' protest.

Speaking to ANI in Dehradun today, Rawat said that farmers have reached Delhi with tears in their eyes. The Central and Haryana governments have tried to stop the farmers as if they are enemies, by making them sit on the roads, by blocking their ways with wire fences. Many ways were adopted to stop them. Instead of talking to them, an attempt is being made to put them in a temporary prison in Burari."

The former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand said the farmers want to talk to the government and do not want these three black farm laws. The Central government is arrogant and is trying to discredit the farmer movement. Today, the whole country is standing with farmers.

The AICC Gen Secretary said that at the time when the economy was moving towards an abyss, farmers increased production and today the country has stood with the farmers.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government on Monday permitted the District Magistrates of all 13 districts of the state to impose curfew (not lockdown), if necessary, in their neighbourhoods to contain the spread of the infection.

Presently, the state has 4,970 active cases of COVID-19 including 67,457 recoveries and 1,222 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday. (ANI)

