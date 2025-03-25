Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 25 (ANI): Congress leader Ram Chandra Kadam raised serious concerns about the increasing atrocities against women.

He emphasized that it is the government's responsibility to decide how the House will function but stressed that Congress is actively bringing attention to issues affecting women.

"It is the government's responsibility to decide how the House will run... Congress is raising the issue of increasing atrocities against women... We are demanding that a House committee should be formed for women..." Kadam said during the session.

The Congress leader also voiced frustration over the treatment of Congress members within the Assembly. "We are being treated badly in the House," he remarked, highlighting the challenges faced by the opposition party.

Further, Kadam underscored the historical role of Congress in shaping India's legislative framework, asserting, "All the good laws in the country today are the gift of Congress."

The Congress State President Bhakta Charan Das has also given a call to lay eige to the Odisha assembly on March 27 demanding justice for women.

According to the Congress during the BJP's 9-month rule in the state more than 18000 women have been victims of harassment in Odisha. The Congress claims that the oppression of women in the state has reached its peak.

The Congress MLAs had also protested in the Odisha Assembly premises on March 11, against the alleged rise in the incidents of crimes committed against women in the state.

Congress state president Bhakta Charan Das said the safety and protection of women had to be ensured by the government.

"The safety and protection of women has to be ensured by the government...gang rapes are being committed, younger girls are being raped," he said.

Another Congress leader Srikant Jena said that Odisha was heading to become the "number one state" in crimes committed against women.

"Odisha is becoming the number one state in the crimes against women... not only in our state, but all the other states there has been a rise of crime against women... Why is this happening?" Jena said speaking to ANI. (ANI)

