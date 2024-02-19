New Delhi, February 19: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi after a complaint of dehydration and stomach infection has been discharged after the treatment, sources said on Monday.

The Congress General secretary had earlier expressed her disappointment in not being able to participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 16 due to her illness. "I was really looking forward to receiving the BJNY in UP today but unfortunately, have ended up admitted to hospital. Misrepresenting Nehru's Lines from Speech 'shameful': Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM.

I will be there as soon as I am better! Meanwhile wishing all the yatris, my colleagues in UP who have worked hard towards making arrangements for the yatra and my sweet brother, all success as they reach Chandauli today," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X.

Earlier today, Congress General Secretary (Communications), Jairam Ramesh said that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be paused on Tuesday morning as Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi has been issued a summon to appear before the District Civil Court in Sultanpur in connection with a defamation case. Congress General Secretary informed that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which has entered its 37th day today, will be paused on Tuesday morning and will resume from Fursatganj in Amethi at 2 pm. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Likely To Contest General Polls From Karnataka and Telangana.

"Rahul Gandhi has been issued a summons to appear in the District Civil Court in Sultanpur tomorrow, February 20th, morning in connection with a defamation case filed by a BJP leader on August 4th, 2018. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will, therefore, pause tomorrow morning and will resume the February 20th program at 2 pm from Fursatganj in Amethi," the Congress leader posted on X.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by MP/MLA court on February 20 in connection with a 2018 case over using derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a Bengaluru conference. The complaint was filed by the then BJP District Vice President, Vijay Mishra.