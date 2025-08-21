New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid homage to senior party leader Ahmed Patel on his 76th birth anniversary.

In a post on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi said Patel's dedication to the nation and loyalty to the party would continue to serve as a source of inspiration for all.

"On the birth anniversary of senior Congress Party leader Shri Ahmed Patel, I pay my respectful homage to him. His dedication to the nation and his loyalty to the party will always remain a source of inspiration for all of us," the post on X read.

A five-time Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Patel served the Congress in various key roles, including as the party's treasurer. He was re-elected to the Upper House in 2017 following a high-profile contest that drew national attention.

Patel passed away in November 2020 in a Gurgaon hospital due to complications related to COVID-19.

Earlier this year, on February 15, his son Faisal Patel announced his decision to step away from active politics and resign from Congress, citing feelings of marginalisation within the party.

"With great pain & anguish, I have decided to stop working for @INCIndia. It's been a tough journey for many, many http://years.My late father, @ahmedpatel, gave his entire life working for the country, party & the #Gandhi family. I tried following his footsteps but was denied every step of the way," he posted on X.

Despite this, he reaffirmed his emotional connection to the party, expressing gratitude to its leaders, workers, and supporters. Faisal will continue to work for the betterment of society in other ways."I will continue to work for mankind in any way possible. The Congress party will remain my family as it has always been. I want to thank all the congress leaders, party workers and well-wishers who have supported me," he added on X. (ANI)

